E-vehicles handed over to SHGs

ITANAGAR, 29 May: E-vehicles for fast food and vegetables vending were handed over to the best performing self-help groups (SHG) of Namsai district by the panchayati raj department’s SoR grants state nodal officer Obang Minki on Monday.

The SHGs were selected through the ArSRLM BMMU of Chongkham, Namsai, while the e- vehicles were procured by Chongkham ZPM Chow Jenia Namchoom through the SoR grants of the Chongkham zilla parishad.

Revenue generated from the scheme will be shared between the SHG federation and the Chongkham zilla parishad through convergence mode.