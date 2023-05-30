Dree volleyball, archery competitions end

PAPU NALLAH, 29 May: The ‘closing-cum-prize distribution ceremony’ of the volleyball and archery competitions organised by the Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (CCDFC)-2023 was held at the Dree ground here on Sunday.

The competitions, which had commenced on 27 May, were inaugurated by retired IFS officer Millo Tago and Arunachal Front Editor Nani Kojin, the committee informed in a release.

The archery competition witnessed an epic showdown, with Dani Ringu emerging as the undisputed champion, while Millo Tadu showcased remarkable skill to secure the runner-up position.

However, all eyes were on the remarkable performance of Nending Lahzeey, a semifinalist, who left the audience in awe as the lone archer to hit the elusive bull’s eye, scoring a perfect 10 points. His was a rare feat among the fiercely competitive field of over 30 participants.

“In the heart-pounding battle on the volleyball court, Dodu Volleyball Club clinched victory, defeating Sambii Volleyball Club A and solidifying their reign as champions for the second consecutive year. Their determination, skill, strategy and teamwork proved to be the winning formula, leaving their opponents in awe and the spectators on the edge of their seats,” the committee said.

In the women’s category, Team 80’s displayed their dominance and overpowered their opponents KFC to claim the highly coveted championship title, leaving no doubt about their prowess on the court.

“Recognising exceptional talent and outstanding contributions, the player of the tournament accolades were awarded to Nada Tari of Dodu Volleyball Club in the men’s category, while Subu Onya of Team 80’s received the well-deserved honour in the women’s category. Their remarkable performances, unmatched skills, and indomitable spirit made them true stars of the tournament,” it said.

During the closing ceremony, CCDFC-2023 chairman Dani Sulu expressed appreciation “for the enthusiastic participation despite inclement weather conditions, including heavy rain during the opening day and nonstop sunshine on the concluding day.”

Sulu also highlighted the inclusive nature of this year’s Dree festival celebration by the CCDFC-2023, with the theme ‘Cherishing the living Tanw culture’, by extending special invitation to senior citizens of the Apatani community and honouring them.

He further informed that all the senior citizens of the Apatani community will be honoured on 2 July at the Dree ground.

CCDFC-2023 general secretary Hano Takka lauded “the commitment of young mothers with babies and toddlers who actively participated in the volleyball competition, showcasing their dedication to be part of the Dree celebration.”

CCDFC-2023 games & sports secretary Ngilyang Lailyang Richo expressed satisfaction with “the successful organisation of the four events thus far,” and informed that “the next significant event will be the marathon race on 3 June” from the police check gate in Chimpu to the Dree ground here.

The closing ceremony was attended also by retired health joint director Dr Hage Tam and retired army officer Col Koj Tari, the committee said.