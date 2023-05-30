STCD to conduct tobacco-free campaign

ITANAGAR, 29 May: The State Tobacco Control Division (STCD) will conduct a ‘tobacco-free youth campaign’ from 31 May to 31 July as part of the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), 2023.

During the campaign, which will be organised in four phases, the state and the district divisions of the National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC) will carry out “IEC activities and tobacco-free educational institutions compliance activities,” NTCC State Programme Officer Dr Biman Natung informed in a press release, adding that “on-spot action will be taken against shops selling tobacco within 100 yards of educational institutes and sale to minors.”

The STCD and the district tobacco control divisions appealed to the educational institutes in the state to “observe the day to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use and its increasing influence on children and youth.”

The WNTD is observed on 31 May every year by the World Health Organisation and public health champions around the world, highlighting the health and other risks associated with tobacco use and advocating effective policies to reduce tobacco consumption, Dr Natung said.

This year’s WNTD theme is ‘We need food, not tobacco’.