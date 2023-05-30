6 drug peddlers, including 2 Myanmarese apprehended

CHANGLANG, 29 May: The Changlang district police, with the help of villagers, have arrested six drug peddlers, including two Myanmar nationals, over the last one week from different places in Vijaynagar.

The arrestees have been identified as Dubye Yobin (40), a resident of 64 Mile; Joyoha Yobin and Khiaha Yobin (37), both from Gandhigram; Aman Thapa (30), of Ramnagar village; and Yongzi Nangseng (35) and Lemephu (29), both from Myanmar, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo said.

While (Dubye) Yobin, (Joyoha) Yobin and Nangseng were apprehended from Hozulo village on 27 May, (Khiaha) Yobin and Lemephu were apprehended on 24 May.

During the raid conducted on 27 May, the police seized morphine weighing approximately 81.23 gms, five rounds of live ammunition (.22), Rs 31,000 and 15 syringes from the possession of the apprehended persons, the SP said.

Opium smeared clothes, 3.77 gms of brown sugar, and 45,000 Myanmar Kyat were seized during the first raid from their possession.

The Changlang SP commended the GBs, mahila groups and youths of Vijaynagar for taking a proactive role in the fight against the drug menace in the remote circle.

Yobin Welfare Society president Tifusa Yobin has also commended the village women for their concern over the drug problem, particularly for helping the police in apprehending the drug peddlers.