Cultural exchange prog organised

JEMEITHANG, 29 May: The union culture ministry organised a cultural exchange programme, themed ‘Explore culture, cuisine, heritage and vibrant villages of India’, here in Tawang district from 28-29 May.

Fifteen students from Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, along with officials of the union culture ministry, led by its consultant Gauri Basu, members of the NEZCC, and officials from the Arunachal Pradesh art & culture directorate participated in the programme.

Interacting with the visitors, Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo informed them that, “till April this year, there has been 67,000 tourist visits to Tawang.”

He added, however, that “the tourists visiting Tawang have only four places to visit – Bumla, Jhonga-tser, Sela Pass and the Tawang monastery – whereas Jemeithang area, which is still unexplored and has so much potential for tourist attraction, is left out.”

“Namka-chhu – the place where the first bullets of the 1962 war were fired – and Kenzamani, from where the Dalai Lama entered India in 1959, besides the 12th century old Gorzam stupa, beautiful waterfalls, and centuries old shrines are all in Jemeithang area, and tourists visiting Tawang must visit these places,” he said, and expressed hope that Jemeithang would come up as an important tourist destination in the near future.

“The local administration has started making action plans on possibilities and scopes in making Jemeithang area vibrant, and shall submit the same to the government for further consideration,” he informed, and added that, “in order to encourage tourist flow to the area, the administration will invite students and others from different parts of the country for seema darshan at Kenzamani and Hathongla borders.”

Basu informed that Jemeithang is the sixth village in Arunachal that they visited, and lauded “the excellent coordination between the Army and the civil administration in organising this programme in the border area of Tawang district.”

She expressed appreciation for the artistes from the Army who participated in the cultural exchange programme, and added that “there is an atmosphere of spirituality in Jemeithang, which touches you.”

Brigadier Vikas Lal described cultural exchange programmes as “platforms to know more about your country,” and added that “such programmes will play an important role in national integration.”

Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup said that “it is a rare opportunity for all of us to see cultural performance from other parts of the country in such a remote area.”

“The villages in Jemeithang are very rich in culture. Every village has its unique identity, and it’s an opportunity for the villagers to participate in the cultural exchange programme with artistes of the Indian Army and from Odisha,” the ADC added.

The artistes of the Indian Army dedicated a ‘Jemeithang anthem’, composed by Brigadier Vikas Lal, to the local people.

Jemeithang CO Deewan Mara and District Art & Culture Officer Sonam Tsering also spoke. (DIPRO)