Art exhibition for students held

TEZU, 30 May: An ‘art exhibition-cum-competition’ on the topic ‘Waste to Art’ was organised by the urban development & housing department for schoolchildren at the Amik Ringya Hall here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

DC Shashvat Saurabh, who visited the exhibition, said he was impressed with the exhibits on display, and commended the participants for their creative activities.

Students from Class 4 onwards to those from the IGG College here participated in the competition, which was an initiative of the district administration as part of its summer camp programme for children.

Certificates were awarded to the winners of the competition. (DIPRO)