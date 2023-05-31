Issues in textile & handicrafts sector discussed

TEZU, 30 May: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh and officers of the textile & handicrafts department on Tuesday held a meeting here with members of the North Eastern Handicrafts & Handloom Development Cooperation Ltd, and discussed the issues and challenges being faced by textile & handicrafts sector in the district.

The participants also focused on empowerment of artisans through upskilling, reskilling and technological upgradation. Lack of proper marketing access and unavailability of raw materials were also discussed. (DIPRO)