BASAR, 30 May: The 24th Sago T20 Cricket Tournament was declared open by Tax & Excise Assistant Director Karbom Riram, in the presence of Leparada District Athletic Association president Pinku Basar, here on Tuesday.

This year, 24 teams are taking part in the tournament.

The opening match was played between Gori Bumpek and Pushi Nyorak. Gori Bumpek won the match by 72 runs.