Initiate action against WFI chief

The protest launched by prominent wrestlers of the country against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is turning into a big shame for the nation. Several top female wrestlers, including Olympic medal winners have accused him of sexual harassment. They have been protesting for a long time, but till now the government has not shown any interest in listening to their grievances. In fact, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP, was present at the inauguration of the new Parliament, smiling and posing for the shutterbugs. Frustrated with the situation, the wrestlers tried to consign their medals in the Ganga, but they shelved the plan after much coaxing from the locals in Haridwar. They have given a five-day deadline for action against the WFI chief.

On Sunday, the protesters were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted a protest march to the new Parliament. Visuals of champions Vinesh Phogat and her cousin Sangeeta Phogat being manhandled and pinned onto the ground by the police evoked shock and outrage across the country. Now the ball is in the court of the government and the ruling BJP. So far they have completely ignored the protests of the wrestlers. But the question is, for how long can they continue to do so? The protest is now turning into a national shame. The ill-treatment of top female athletes of India is sending out a very wrong message to the budding talents. The BJP should stop protecting Singh. He should be arrested and action initiated against him.