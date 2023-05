AALO, 30 May: Five teams are participating in the 7th ‘Inter-Frontier Football Tournament’, which was kicked off by ITBP Likabali SHQ DIG Vishal Anand at the ITBP parade ground here in West Siang district on Monday, in the presence of 20 Bn Commandant Tashi Namgyal and others.

The opening match ended in a tie with North East Frontier and North West Frontier scoring a goal each.

The final match will be played on Wednesday. (DIPRO)