Over 800 benefit from ‘saturation camp’

BORDURIA, 30 May: A total of 870 people benefitted from a ‘saturation camp’ organised by the circle administration here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

Distribution of birth, death, ST, PR and marriage certificates to the beneficiaries, Aadhaar enrolment, and awareness generation on the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana were the major highlights of the programme.

Among others, government officials, panchayat leaders, GBs, and village chiefs participated in the camp. (DIPRO)