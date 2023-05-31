18 detainees under APUAPA released

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 May: The state government has released 18 out of the 44 detainees who were part of the recent 72-hour statewide bandh from 10 to 12 May.

The bandh had been enforced to press the 13-point charter of demands placed by the PAJSC-APPSC.

Of the total released protesters, 12 are females and six are males. They are Dangi Pabin, Yura Yaka, Takam Anu, Rina Pabing, Tadar Nanyi, Tolum Yajik, Sogi Rina, Sai Lamnio, Pungni Lamnio, Melung Lamnio, Kahayang Lamnio, Gora Yallong, Gyamar Tayu, Yowa Topu, Kaki Yarda, Phassang Kechak, Prem Dada, and Tadar Panug @ Tatuk.

The order, which was issued on Monday by the home department, read: “…the advisory board after considering the case diary and materials available on record placed before them is of the unanimous opinion that Yowa Topu may be released from detention.

“Now, therefore, after consideration of reports of the advisory board dated 26.05.2023, under Section 12 (1) of the said Act, and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 14 (1) of the said Act, the governor of Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to revoke the said order of detention passed by the district magistrate, capital, Itanagar, vide Memo No DM/ICC/APUAPA/01/2023-10/817, dated 9 May, 2023, and the said person be released forthwith,” the order read.

Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom informed that the remaining detainees would be released “as and when the advisory board of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA)-2014 decides on their discharge.”

The government came under tremendous pressure from all quarters, demanding early release of the detainees. Critics and civil society organisations accused the government of “selectively slapping the APUAPA on the detainees.”