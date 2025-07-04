Udyami Panjikaran Mela held

RUKSIN, 3 Jul: An Udyami Panjikaran Mela was held here in East Siang district recently by the Ruksin block mission management unit of the ArSRLM.

Over 200 participants turned up, and a total of 130 offline product registrations were collected during the event. Although product sales were not required, many SHG members brought their products and managed to generate approximately Rs 35,000 in sales.

The fair was attended by, among others, Ruksin CO Nanang Borang, Ruksin ZPM Anung Gammeng, Ruksin ADO Topu Nyodu, RSETI Pasighat Director Miton Sutradhar, GPCs, and GBs. (DIPRO)