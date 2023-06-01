DTFI chalks out plan for RI

ZIRO, 31 May: The District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) has chalked out strategy to strengthen routine immunization plan in Lower Subansiri district.

DTFI in its meeting held on Wednesday gave emphasis on proper and effective information, education and communication (IEC) for mass awareness on the importance of immunization and institutional delivery at community level to be disseminated by the ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and PRI members under the supervision of medical superintendent and in-charge medical officers.

The meeting was chaired by deputy commissioner Bamin Nime. (DIPRO)