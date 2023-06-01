Need for decisive intervention

Time is running out for the violence-hit and fear-stricken people of Manipur where ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis have claimed over 100 lives in the last one month, exposing the fault lines from contested history. The continued tensions in the sensitive region have exposed chinks in the BJP’s much-touted strategy of forging unity among various ethnic groups in the northeastern states. The extremely volatile situation in the state can get worse unless the centre takes major steps to resolve the crisis. As union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the strife-torn state to lead negotiations with various stakeholders to find a negotiated settlement, a massive anti-insurgency operation is underway against suspected Kuki militants, who had allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement signed with the government and resorted to shooting, arson and looting.

The two communities have been embroiled in a fight since March following the Manipur High Court’s direction to the state to consider including the Meiteis, who are largely Hindus, in the Scheduled Tribes list. The Kukis, mostly Christians, feel threatened as the move would pave the path for Meiteis to own land in the forest and hill areas and get jobs at their expense. The long-standing disputes between migrants and indigenous people have further exacerbated the crisis. The failure of the BJP led state government to tackle the conflict has widened polarisation. Manipur CM Biren Singh has been accused of acting one sided. The Kukis have accused him of siding with Meiteis. There is a trust deficit and only a decisive intervention from the centre can resolve the conflict.