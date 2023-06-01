DLVMC on PDS reviews FPS’s performance in Lohit

TEZU, 31 May: The Lohit District Level Vigilance & Monitoring Committee (DLVMC) on PDS reviewed performance of FPS in the district on Wednesday.

During the meeting which was chaired by assistant commissioner Himanshu Nigam, discussion on various PDS related issues including the need of UID seeding of beneficiaries, distribution through ePOS devices, network connectivity feedback mechanism of consumers etc. were held.

Himanshu Nigam asked the PRI leaders to be proactive in ensuring that “no eligible beneficiary is left out of the NFSA coverage.”

DF&CSO Tomo Gamlin also spoke. (DIPRO)