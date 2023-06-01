Governor, GOC 4 Corps discuss security issues

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Governor KT Parnaik and Assam’s Tezpur-based GOC 4 Corps Lt Gen Manish Erry discussed issues related to national security, situation along the borders being guarded by the troops of 4 Corps and civil-military relationship at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Congratulating the new GOC for taking over the charge of the corps, the Governor, who was the corps commander of the 4 Corps in 2009, expressed his confidence in the security preparedness of the 4 Corps troops maintaining peace and security along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sharing his experience, Parnaik advised the GOC on the security of borders and the need for collaborative development between the security forces and the vibrant villages near the border.

The Governor emphasized on good civil-military relationships for strengthening the border areas. He stressed on goodwill civic actions by the armed forces in the remote rural and far-flung areas.

The GOC assured of his best efforts towards strengthening the existing civil-military relationship in Arunachal Pradesh. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)