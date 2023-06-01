World No Tobacco Day observed

ITANAGAR, 31 May: World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) was observed across the state on Wednesday, raising awareness on harmful effects of tobacco use. No tobacco pledges were also administered to the participants on the occasion.

The WNTD is observed around the world on 31 May every year.

This year, theme for WNTD was “We Need Food, Not Tobacco.”

At Changlang, DMO Dr. J Ado highlighted the health and other risks associated with tobacco use and appealed to the public to lend their support for effective implementation of the policies targeted to reduce tobacco consumption.

At Bomdila (West Kameng), the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) organized

a cyclothon as part of its ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign’ to create awareness among the public on ill effects of tobacco and tobacco products on health.

PA system, posters, banners and pamphlets etc were also used and distributed among the public to make them aware about this year’s theme.

Later, the District Level Coordination Committee of National Tobacco Control Programme held a meeting at circuit house under the chairmanship of ADC Sang Khandu wherein various issues, including implementation of tobacco control laws, IEC and BCC campaign and tobacco free village campaign etc. were discussed.

At Khonsa (Tirap), the non-communicable disease (NCD) branch of the District Health Society observed the day at Care Me Home Centre.

NCD district programme coordinator Hunwang Nokbi gave a presentation on tobacco and its harmful effects, the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, use and sale of e-cigarettes, which has recently been prohibited by the government.

The Papum Pare DTCC observed the WNTD at Toru PHC.

NCD cell district programme coordinator Debia Shanti sensitized the public on ill effects of tobacco use. She urged the community members to work collectively to make their village tobacco free.

At Basar (Leprada), the DTCC observed the day by organizing awareness campaign at schools and public places.

The district consultant advised the students and all other participants to avoid the use of tobacco.

A drawing competition was also organized at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya to mark the day.

DTCC also launched a month-long tobacco-free youth campaign on the occasion.

At Ziro (Lower Subansiri), the DTCC organized an anti-tobacco awareness rally, displaying the message against the tobacco use.

The students and teachers of Padi Lailang Memorial School, Hapoli and NCD participated in the rally.

Later, the participants gathered at the school assembly hall, during which discussions on COTPA Act 2003 and tobacco free youth campaign were held. (DIPROs)