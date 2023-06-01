Govt approves creation of Itanagar Range Police admn

ITANAGAR, 31 May: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Itanagar Range Police administration to be headed by a DIG with three SP level officers to ensure effective law and order and safety and security of the people.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also approved one-time relaxation of two years beyond prescribed upper age limit of 22 years for filling up of vacant posts of constables advertised by the APSSB (vide Recruitment Notice No APSSB-13/6/2023 dated 03/05/2023).

“This step will give more opportunities to the aspiring youth seeking employment in the state police force,” the cabinet observed.

In order to cater to the three upcoming ITIs, one each at Lungla, Pangin and Kanubari, the cabinet approved creation of 80 posts. The three ITIs will provide skill development training to a minimum of 600 youths of the state every year.

The cabinet felt the need to develop and strengthen the state administrative institute to train direct recruit government employees including, gazette officers at higher level such as the state civil services officers and other senior level officers.

It approved creation of four posts of deputy director (faculty) for ATI.

To ensure timely release of convicts after grant of bail, the cabinet approved amendment of Arunachal Pradesh Prison Manual 2017.

“This will do away with the delay faced in release of convicts after grant of bail,” it observed.

The cabinet also granted one-time relaxation of hard belt posting criteria of two years as prescribed in APCS Rules 2018 to the APCS (senior grade) and APCS(entry grade) officers, who were promoted vide order dated 01.05.2023.

For 100% saturation, 13 social welfare schemes were reviewed by the cabinet.

These include PMAY (Urban and Rural), Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, PMGSY, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jivan Jyoti Beema Yojna, Swamitva, Bharat Net, Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card (Agri, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries), Atal Pension Yojna and SVANidhi.

The cabinet also approved amendments in the recruitment rules with regard to departments of art & culture, forest and home.

It also approved restructuring of the work force in PWD aimed to enhance the department’s work efficiency.

The cabinet further approved the post of legal remembrancer-cum-secretary justice, for efficient and prompt handling of legal matters of the state government by creation of two wings in the existing law, legislative and justice department and creation of three posts thereof.

Further, it approved the de-notification of 33 obsolete Ordinances/Acts to ensure reduction of compliance burden.

Lastly, the cabinet has approved the U-14 Indrajit Namchoom Annual Football League and the Monduro Cycling event as annual calendar event of the government. (CMO)