Ponung Doming becomes Col in Indian army, to head important border post

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 31 May: Ponung Doming has become the first female officer from Arunachal Pradesh to be promoted to the rank of colonel in the Indian army and will be heading a strategic border post.

In a tweet Border Road Organisation (BRO) informed that Col. Doming who is with Corps of Engineers post her promotion will be taking over the command of a border road task force (BRTF) in the strategically important Leh sector under union territory of Ladakh. She is a native of Pasighat in East Siang district.

Colonel Doming was commissioned into the Indian Army as a lieutenant in 2008. She rose to the rank of major in four-and-a-half years, and in 2014 served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2019. Colonel Doming has done her civil engineering from the Walchand College of Engineering in Maharashtra. Before joining the army she was working for some time in the private sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein have congratulated Col. Doming for her achievement. In their respective social media posts, both extended their best wishes to her and expressed hope that she will continue to exhibit leadership while working in the army.