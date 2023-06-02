Baking & multi-cuisine cooking courses end

ROING, 1 Jun: Certificates were issued to the trainees who had undergone ‘bakers and multi-cuisine cook’ courses under the ‘Hunar Se Rozgar Tak’ programme, during the valedictory function organised here by the tourism department on Thursday.

ADC Mamta Yadav, T&H DD Aprang Pertin and DACO Sira Meto handed the certificates to the trainees.

The ADC advised the trainees to practice and hone their skills and continue learning. She also advised the organisers to “include a diverse variety of courses to skill the womenfolk and youths.”

Tour operator Niharika Sehgal highlighted the importance of such training programmes, and commended “the progress of the trainees and positive feedback received from the participants in skill development/enhancement of their livelihood.”

She advised the participants to register their homes for homestay and open them up for guests. (DIPRO)