AALO, 1 Jun: North-East Frontier lifted the 7th Inter-Frontier Football Tournament trophy after defeating North-West Frontier by 1-0 goal here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Ct/Gd Moiropo was adjudged player of the match, while Chandra Haiburu of North-West Frontier was adjudged the best goalkeeper.

Five teams had participated in the tournament. (DIPRO)