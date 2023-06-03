HDMT: Stage set for men’s football semifinals

CHIMPU, 2 Jun: The men’s football semifinal lineup of the 6th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy has been confirmed after the end of the quarterfinals stage on Wednesday.

The semifinalists are Siang, East Kameng, Papum Pare, and West Siang.

Siang will meet East Kameng in the first semifinal, before Papum Pare takes on West Siang in the second semifinal on 4 June, Sports Director Tadar Appa informed.

Siang entered into the last four, defeating Changlang by 5-2 goals in the first quarterfinal on Friday here.

Hanu Tari scored a hat-trick of goals (on the 3rd, 11th, 19th minute) for Siang, while Tani Tasing and Lucky Tabing scored the other goals in the 31st and the 40th minute for the winning team.

Chommi Ngemu (35th min) and Jaklee Boo (42nd min) scored for Changlang.

Hanu Tari was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding performance.

In the second quarterfinal, East Kameng beat East Siang 2-0.

Arjun Sonam and Ato Tania Liyak netted the goals in the 19th and the 35th minute, respectively, to win and book their semifinal berth.

East Kameng’s Mambo Toma won the man of the match title.

In the third quarterfinal, Papum Pare defeated Lohit 2-0.

Tana Dani and Techi David scored the goals in the 19th and the 42nd minute, respectively.

David’s overall outstanding performance earned him the man of the match title.

In the final quarterfinal match, West Siang edged past Kra Daadi 2-1 in a thrilling encounter.

Ngater Bogo scored both the goals for West Siang.

On the other side, Techi Sakyan scored the lone goal for Kra Daadi. Baken Gamlin of West Siang was declared the man of the match for his exceptional contribution to the team’s victory.

In the girls’ football, Kamle, Capital Complex, Anjaw, Tirap, Lower Subansiri, Upper Siang, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley advanced to the quarterfinals.

Kamle will take on Capital Complex at 7 am, while Anjaw will meet Tirap at 8:30 am. In the afternoon, Lower Subansiri will be up against Upper Siang at 1 pm. The match between Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley will be played at 2:30 pm. All the quarterfinals will be played on Saturday.