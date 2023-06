Class 10 students Tana Luibi and Tana Pulin of the VKV Nirjuli were on Friday felicitated by the VKV principal for having participated in the ISRO’s ‘Young Scientist’ programme held at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre in Shillong (Meghalaya) last month. “Luibi secured the first position in the project conducted at the venue,” the VKV informed in a release on Saturday. – Amarnath Sahani.