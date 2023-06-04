Workshop on e-mobility held

PASIGHAT, 3 Jun: A workshop on e-mobility, under the Lifestyle Mission Environment-2023 initiative, was organised by the APEDA here in East Siang district on Friday.

During the programme, Power Department Executive Engineer (E) Tarik Mize elaborated the benefits of electric vehicles, and appealed to all the participants to “gain adequate knowledge of electric mobility and electric vehicles.”

APEDA Project Officer Kape Badak stressed on the use of latest technology in the field of transportation in order to save energy and resources.

Retired general manger (planning) of West Bengal-based Kolkata Electricity Supply Corporation, Rajiv Kumar Das was the resource person of the programme.

Government officers from the departments concerned, besides entrepreneurs, panchayat leaders and unemployed youths attended the workshop. (DIPRO)