Arunachal Democratic Party formed

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: A new political party, named the Arunachal Democratic Party, was formed by author and grammar tutor Anto Rukbo on Saturday at the tennis court here, with more than 60 persons joining the party during the meeting at the tennis court.

Speaking to reporters, Rukbo said that if his party comes to power, he would repeal the APUAPA and support the ‘null and void’ demand of the APPSC aspirants.

“I will be the next CM for the next six months and then will go for the election,” he said.

Rukbo added that if his party comes to power, he would also repeal Article 371 (H) from the state and implement Articles A and G, which are operational in Nagaland and Mizoram.