Retd DHS dir given warm farewell

NAHARLAGUN, 3 Jun: The officers and staff of the directorate of health services (DHS) gave a warm farewell to health services director Dr M Lego here on Saturday, following his superannuation on 31 May.

Speaking during the farewell function, NHM MD Marge Sora spoke about Dr Lego’s “grit and determination in overcoming life’s odds and challenges, and rising to the highest administrative post for a doctor of the health department, which in itself is an inspiration for all of us.”

Family Welfare DFW Dr H Tama and Joint DHS (Establishment) Dr D Wange extolled Lego’s “gentle handling of the public, which is worth emulating.”

Medical Education Director Dr H Ambing also spoke during the function, which was attended by all the officers, officials and staff of the directorate.

After completing MBBS from the NRS Medical College, Kolkata, Dr Lego cleared the UPSC (combined medical services), and was posted as medical officer under the Assam Rifles director general in Shillong (Meghalaya) in March 1988.

He was promoted as senior medical officer in August 1991, and was promoted as DDHS (Establishment) in December 2010.

Thereafter, he was promoted as additional DHS in December 2015, and was later promoted as the family welfare director in January 2016. He was finally promoted as the health services director in September 2017.

In his farewell address, Dr Lego exhorted all present to be committed to their work, and stressed on “the importance of identifying the hidden skills of one’s workforce and utilising it for the good of the department.”

“Above all,” he said, “never surrender to pain and depression. In the end, victory will be yours.”