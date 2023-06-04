Cycling event organised to mark World Bicycle Day

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: The Itanagar Cycling Club (ICC) organised the ‘Itanagar XCO Cup’ – the state’s first dedicated cross-country Olympic race – at IG Park here to commemorate the World Bicycle Day on 3 June.

The theme of the 4.5-km-long event was ‘Riding together for a sustainable future’.

The event was divided into two sessions. In the morning session, a ‘Trail walk and seeding run’ event, flagged off by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, was conducted.

The ‘Itanagar XCO Cup Mass Start’ was conducted in the evening session, which was flagged off by MLA Mutchu Mithi.

Lijum Ete emerged champion of the first leg, while Kago Mobin and Lijum Lollen were first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

The winners were given trophies, certificates and cash prizes.

ICC director Ijum Gadi informed that the club would conduct the second leg of the Itanagar XCO Cup in the first week of July, on the occasion of the Vanmahotsav.