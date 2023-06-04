NSUI demands edn minister’s resignation

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: The state unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday demanded that Education Minister Taba Tedir resign from his post on moral grounds, “owning up the responsibility for the poor performance by the students of the government-run schools in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.”

In a press release, the NSUI said that the pass percentage of the Class 10 examination fell to a new low of 39.72 as compared to 49.93 percent in 2022 and 77.90 percent in 2021.

Similarly, the pass percentage of Class 12 examination has decreased from 79.59 in 2022 to 61.18 in 2023, recording a 17.41 percent decrease, the release said.

Expressing concern over the year by year decline in pass percentage, the union said

that “the day is not far when the state will witness a pass percentage of 10 to 20,” unless corrective measures are taken immediately.