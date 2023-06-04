Govt allocated Rs 143 cr to PR dept: SOR nodal officer

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 3 Jun: Nodal officer for the state owned revenue (SOR) in the panchayati raj (PR) department, Obang Minki, informed that the government has allocated Rs 143 crore to the department in the current financial year, which would be released in August.

Around 70 percent of the total allocated fund this year would be released as basic grant, and the remaining 30 percent as performance grant, based on performance record, Minki said during a meeting with panchayat officials and PRI leaders here in East Siang district on Friday.

He urged the officials to submit utilisation certificates of the ongoing works within the next month to receive the fund.

Minki, who along with East Siang DPDO Tajing Padung visited various rural areas in Ruksin block and took stock of the performances by the gram panchayats in implementation of various panchayat schemes, laid stress on “self-sustaining, revenue and employment-generating schemes.”

He further informed that around Rs 34 crore out of the total fund allocated last year is available with the PR department, to be released as “‘performance grant,” which

may be given to any gram panchayat or zilla parishad segment, based on their performance records.

Addressing the PRI leaders, Padung asked the ZPMs and the GPCs to “adopt schemes for sustainable development and income generation, involving rural entrepreneurs and active women SHGs.”

PR Member Secretary and Ruksin CO Oyam Saring presented a brief on the panchayat schemes executed in Ruksin CD block.

Ruksin-I ZPM Aruni Libang Jamoh informed the nodal officer that panchayat schemes approved for Ruksin block last year were executed on time, and that she, along with the GPCs “are waiting for a performance grant.”

Among others, Ruksin-II ZPM Anung Gammeng and GPCs also spoke.