NAHARLAGUN, 5 Jun: Four persons suffered serious injuries when the scooter (AR-01R-1381) they were riding hit a parked truck here on Monday.

The collision occurred at around 9:30 am, when one Dipu Tara (25), who was carrying three girls as pillion riders on his scooter, hit the parked truck while coming down from the youth hostel in A Sector, Naharlagun.

Currently they are admitted in the TRIHMS, Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja informed, adding that the injuries are serious.