CPA meeting in Agartala concludes

AGARTALA, 5 Jun: The executive committee meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India Region, Zone-III, chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, concluded at the Tripura legislative assembly here on Monday.

The meeting brought together speakers, deputy speakers, and officials from all northeastern state assemblies to discuss issues pertaining to the CPA India Region, Zone-III

and the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies, Training & Research.

The delegates deliberated on a wide range of issues, including legislative practices, parliamentary research, capacity building, and the overall strengthening of parliamentary institutions in the region.

“We are delighted with the outcome of this meeting, which has strengthened our commitment to promoting parliamentary excellence and democratic values within our region” Sona said. (Speaker’s PR Cell)