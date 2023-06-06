Tawang needs special attention: Lowang

TAWANG, 5 Jun: PHE & WS Minister Wangki Lowang has said that Tawang, being an important place from the strategic point of view, “needs special attention from the government.”

“The villagers along the border should be given special care and encouraged to remain in their respective villages,” Lowang, who arrived here on a three-day visit, said.

The minister visited the border areas on Monday morning, and interacted with all the head of offices in the DC’s conference hall in the evening.

While interacting with the officers, the minister informed that, besides his normal duty, he has been assigned additional charge of “guardian minister in-charge” of Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng districts “to suggest and support the local legislators in implementing developmental works.”

Stating that the roads leading to Tawang are “too zigzag,” he said that “the road can be straightened to some extent by doing some modifications on the existing road.”

Speaking about tourism development in the district, he said: “Tawang is number one tourist destination of our state

and people should be trained to utilise the resources in a professional way. We should do more exercise and orientation to add extra menu in it to increase the earning. We should explore our traditional foods and culture towards proper marketing.”

Speaking on the theory of ‘waste to wealth’, he suggested that plastic waste should be utilised for making roads and recycled for other products. “Every citizen should be responsible for management of garbage and plastic waste,” he said.

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo presented a brief on the ongoing activities under the Vibrant Villages Programme in Jemeithang, and also proposed projects for further development of the tourism sector.

The heads of offices also presented reports on ongoing developmental activities under their respective departments. (DIPRO)