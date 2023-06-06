Fmr minister Kardu Taipodia no more

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: Former minister Kardu Taipodia passed away on 4 May, following a prolonged illness.

On Monday, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) expressed sorrow over Taipodia’s demise.

In a condolence message, APYC president Tarh Johny recalled late Taipodia as “the first and longest serving president of the APYC from 1975 to 1987, and one of the most loyal party workers.”

“The memories and examples he has set for the APYC in the state will always be cherished and regarded as a path-showing lamp,” the APYC said, and offered heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

The Galo People’s Federation (GPF) expressed profound grief over the demise of Taipodia and expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

The GPF said that “we are deeply saddened by the demise of Taipodia, a former minister and veteran Congress party leader, who later switched to the NCP and the Samajwadi Party.”

He is survived by two wives, four sons, and two daughters.

He was born to late Lenkar Taipodia and late Yajum Dini Taipodia in 1942 in Ripo village. He did his primary education in Sissiborgaon in Assam, and passed his matriculation from the government secondary school in Aalo in 1963. He completed his graduation from JN College, Pasighat in 1968.

“He was an avid social activist from his schooling days,” the GPF said, adding that “he was a member of the Akhil Bharat Vidhyalay Parishad from 1964 to 1969, president of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress Committee from 1976 to 1985, chairman of the North East Youth Coordination Committee from 1976 to 1985, and general secretary-cum-AICC member from 1989-94.”

He contested the MLA election as the Congress party candidate from undivided Aalo assembly constituency in 1984, and the Likabali assembly constituency in 1989.

He won the Likabali assembly seat in 1994 and was inducted as cabinet minister (tax & excise, transport & rural development).

Later, he contested the MLA election on an NCP ticket in 1999. He also contested from the Arunachal Pradesh western parliamentary seat in 2004 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

“His demise is not only a great and irreplaceable loss for his family members and dear ones, but also a colossal loss for the entire state, and the Galo community in particular,” the GPF said in a condolence message.

Governor KT Parnaik also expressed sorrows over Taipodia’s demise and offered prayer for eternal peace of the departed soul.

“Taipodia’s death is a loss for the people of the state, especially the Galo community,” the governor said in a condolence message, and offered condolence to the bereaved family. (With input from Raj Bhavan)