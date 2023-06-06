IMC gets new building

ITANAGAR, 5 Jun: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju jointly inaugurated the newly constructed office building of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) here on Monday.

Khandu emphasised “the need for the IMC to step up its efforts for the betterment of the capital region,” and appealed to the residents within the IMCs’ jurisdiction to extend support to the corporation.

Rijiju highlighted “the central government’s efforts in proposing two smart cities for the state,” and urged the residents to “practice civic sense in order to contribute to a clean and green Itanagar.”

Informing that “the central cabinet has made the decision to allocate funds for the development and sustainability of cities,” he stressed on “judicious utilisation of the funds.”

IMC Mayor Tamme Phassang informed that, “in addition to the new office building, the IMC has acquired land for solid waste management plants in Karsingsa and Dapoyarlo.”

“The aim is to convert waste into energy and manure, considering that the IMC handles 66 tonnes of garbage daily. The IMC is also actively working on the establishment of sewage treatment plants in the capital,” a statement from the IMC said.

Phassang sought the government’s support “in implementing a proper drainage system within the IMC jurisdiction.”

He also highlighted the need for a permanent staff for the IMC.