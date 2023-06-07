Approved projects in edn dept should be implemented on mission mode: Tak

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Education Commissioner Amjad Tak said that “all the approved projects in the education department have to be implemented on a mission mode, as on-time submission of utilisation certificates and audited accounts are primary requirements for efficient functioning and on-time receipt of funds to complete the projects.”

Addressing a meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSHEC) here on Monday, Tak said that “the APSHEC is a statutory body to decide upon and pave the path for the future development of higher education as a whole in the state.”

He exhorted all the principals and the executing agencies to “act proactively on these matters.”

Higher & Technical Education Director Alik Jongkey said that “the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) projects have been a boon to the higher education sector in the state,” and informed that “all the RUSA projects

implemented in the state are constantly monitored by the RUSA SPD and institutional project monitoring units to ensure quality and timely completion of the projects.”

DDHE Minto Ete presented the progress report on the various ongoing RUSA projects in the state, and highlighted “the importance of the RUSA in developing the infrastructural facilities in the higher education institutions of the state.”

Education Minister Taba Tedir commended “the progress made by the department under the RUSA programme,” and said that the functioning of the APSHEC “is not only confined to the RUSA projects alone.

“Rather, it has a major role to play for the growth and development of higher education sector of the state,” he said.

The minister impressed upon the executing agencies and colleges to “play a proactive role for timely completion and procedural compliances of the project formalities for onward submission to RUSA mission authority, New Delhi.”

He suggested that master plans be prepared by every institute, in view of the future expansions,” and added that the blueprints should be readily available in the public domain, so that planned development is taken up in a phased manner in the future.