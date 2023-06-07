RRR centre set up in Ziro

ZIRO, 6 Jun: A reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centre was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime at the erstwhile urban development & housing (UD&H) shopping complex area here on Tuesday.

The centre, an initiative of the DC, has been funded from the DC’s untied fund. It has eight chambers for collection of used shoes and slippers, tools and implements, books and papers, utensil items, electronic items (e-waste), plastic items, cloth items, and other non-wet items.

Bamin said that “one man’s trash is another man’s

treasure, while some of the donated items like shoes, slippers, books and clothes could be reused.” He appealed to the people of the valley to be “responsible citizens and not dump garbage at the centre.”

CCTV cameras have been installed in the premises, and violators will be penalised, he warned.

Informing that the RRR centre “is an effort to supplement the ongoing garbage management system in the valley,” the DC, however, made it clear that “the site is only for a temporary period.”

“In future, a children’s park is slated to be constructed here,” he informed.

The DC said also that “the people of the valley are slowly becoming more garbage conscious and have started doing primary segregation of their garbage at homes and places of stay.

“Segregation of metal, plastics, clothes and bottles is manageable now. But the vexed issue of segregation of diapers and sanitary napkins is the real problem in garbage management. Hence, I once again appeal to the denizens of the valley not to dump such garbage into the Kley river or any other place, but to burn or dispose them of responsibly,” he said.

UD Assistant Engineer Chakpu Raju informed that “the accumulated materials will be picked up by the UD&H workers, segregated, and disposed of on the same day, thereby keeping the chambers empty every evening.”

The DC distributed 100 T-shirts, printed with the slogan ‘Respect Dignity of Labour, Practise Payback to Society’ to all the participants who attended the function, including HoDs, staffers of the district secretariat, ZPMs, NGOs, youths, and students.

He appealed to them to spare one hour of their time during the weekends to assist in cleanliness drives in and around the Ziro-Hapoli area. (DIPRO)