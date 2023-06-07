Retired power dept CE given farewell

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: The power department bade farewell to chief engineer Ogum Moyong, who retired from service on 31 May, after rendering services for more than 37 years, during a function here on 6 June.

Some of the major contributions of Moying during his service period were execution of the Liromoba hydel project and the Rina hydel project, hydel connectivity in many places, electrification of numerous villages, and successful completion of the Saubhagya Mission project.

He also received the award for ‘Excellent performance in public administration’ from the power ministry.

Moyong, who did his engineering from Gorakhpur Engineering College in 1985, joined the department during the CPWD regime as assistant engineer (PWD, electrical) in 1986. He was promoted to the post of power department chief engineer in 2011.

The farewell function was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, the power minister’s adviser Balo Raja, the DCM’s adviser Anupam Tangu, and the engineers and officials of the department.