Trg prog on OP-biofertiliser production

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Jun: About 50 participants, comprising farmers, beneficiaries, entrepreneurs and students, from different parts of the state participated in a training production on ‘OP-12 biofertiliser production technology and entrepreneurship development’, organised by Jorhat (Assam)-based CSIR-North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST) at its branch here on Tuesday.

NEIST branch scientist in-charge Dr Chandan Tamuly presented a brief on the importance of the OP-12 biofertiliser developed by the NEIST, while Jorhat NEIST chief scientist Jayanta J Bora delivered a talk on “technical and scientific advantage of OP-12 biofertiliser compared to other fertilisers,” and Jorhat NEIST senior principal scientist Dr Ratul Saikia demonstrated the process for production of OP-12 biofertiliser and how to use it on the field level, the NEIST informed in a release.

“The bioreactor was run for about eight hours, and the biofertiliser thus produced, in solid and liquid forms, were distributed to all the participants,” the institute said, and added that “there is ample scope to use the bioreactor installed at the NEIST branch here for production of OP-12 biofertiliser for entrepreneurship development and employment generation.”