APTTA reiterates demand for early separation of technical education from DHTE

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA) had reiterated its demand for early separation of technical education from directorate of higher & technical education (DHTE).

Reiterating its long pending demand for separate directorate of technical education (DTE), the Association during its 3rd general body meeting here on Tuesday, wanted to know from the state government why it cannot have a separate directorate for technical education whereas “more than 95% of states in India have separate directorate for technical education.”

Giving an example in favour of its demands, the Association said “Nagaland had separated its technical education from DHTE when it had just 3 polytechnic colleges whereas

Arunachal has 6 govt polytechnic colleges and 2 degree engineering colleges under construction namely Toru & Tezu engineering colleges.”

Adopting three-point resolution during its general conference, the Association further demanded to revamp infrastructures of all polytechnic colleges in the state.

“The infrastructure condition at Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College and Government Polytechnic College, Namsai are better but they also need immediate attention before it goes from bad to worse,” the Association said and added that “no steps have been taken to improve infrastructure of the six government polytechnic colleges of the state yet.”

It demanded special attention of the government to technical education and to provide sufficient human resources especially, non-teaching staff and ministerial staff to technical institutes of the state.