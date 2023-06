ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Services Association (APFASA) bade farewell to deputy director of audit & pension Suresh Kumar T and FAO Senko Yongam, who retired on superannuation on 31 May.

During the farewell ceremony organised at the accounts & treasuries directorate, speakers, including APFASA president Ruma Mugli and secretary Yab Basu Camdir, expressed gratitude to both the officers for their exceptional services and contributions to the association.