Helipad counter, GSS bldg inaugurated

CHANGLANG, 8 Jun: Food & Civil Supplies Minister Kamlung Mossang inaugurated the Gandhigram helipad counter and the new building of the government secondary school (GSS) in Vijaynagar in Changlang district on 6 and 7 June, respectively.

The minister apprised the locals of “the importance of modern infrastructure, peace, communal harmony, etc, in the path of progress,” and emphasised on “the benefits that would accrue from the inauguration, such as connectivity, better learning atmosphere for the students, good alternative for the people, and so on.”

Mossang commended the GSS on the “cent percent pass result of the Class 10 students this year,” and said that “this was possible because of the extra efforts made by the district administration, the education department, and other well-wishers.”

He reminded the locals that “Vijaynagar is a potential tourist area which will bring lots of benefits to the people,” and urged them to “preserve the pristine beauty of the place and maintain a good environment to attract the tourists.”

The ticket counter has basic facilities like a passengers’ waiting room, a pilots’ room, toilets, etc.

The minister later distributed stretchers, sponsored by the district administration, for six villages of the circle which are cut off from the main road, “so that the villagers get assistance during medical exigencies to carry patients manually up to the road head point,” the DIPRO informed in a release.