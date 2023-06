JULLANG, 8 Jun: The 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championship-2023, will be hosted by the Don Bosco College (DBC) here from 9 to 14 July.

This was informed by Boxing Federation of India secretary-general Hemanta Kumar Kalita during a press conference at the press club here on Thursday.

From Arunachal, the boxers who participated in the recently held Sansad Khel Spardha will be participating in the championship, besides those who have participated in national level events.