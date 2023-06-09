Rescued bear cubs, squirrel handed over to Botanical Park

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: Two Himalayan bear cubs were rescued from Taw village in Sagalee circle of Papum Pare district on Wednesday by a group of animal lovers, who handed the cubs over to Itanagar Botanical Park Curator Raya Flago.

The three-month-old cubs were medically examined by Dr Sorang Tadap, and later handed over to the Wildlife Trust of India for further rehabilitation at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation & Conservation at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Seijosa in Pakke-Kessang district.

Meanwhile, Kamle ZPC Biri Shanti Nido and Tai Tajik rescued an infant eastern gray squirrel from Poma area and handed it over to Flago in the presence of Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung.

Natung lauded all the rescuers, and requested the public to avoid hunting wild animals.

The infant eastern gray squirrel will be kept at the Biological Park here, under the observation of the veterinary officer, till it becomes independent.

“Later, it may be released back to the wild if found fit and fine,” Flago said.