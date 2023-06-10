Forest officials dismantle illegal structure

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The officials of the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve dismantled one illegally built structure near 40 Mile (Burma Nallah), on the Miao-Vijaynagar road in Changlang district, on 9 June.

The eviction drive was led by Field Director Aduk Paron and Gandhigram Range Forest Officer Son Yowa Hade.

Meanwhile, Paron termed “false” the claim that the area where the structures were destroyed did not fall under the jurisdiction of the Namdapha National Park.

“As per the notification issued by the state government, the 40 Mile (Burma Nallah) area completely falls under the core area of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve. Therefore, no structure is allowed to come inside the core area,” the park authority said in a release.

“There are eight villages occupied by the Lisus which are in the record of the authority, which falls inside the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, for which proposal for relocation package has been forwarded to the government of India. Till the relocation package is approved and implemented, no eviction/deportation is undertaken in these eight villages and the settlers are not at all disturbed by the Namdapha authority,” the release said, adding that “Any new settlement/structure coming up in any area other than at these eight villages are evicted.”