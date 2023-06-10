Overdrive 3.0 Battle of the Bands on Sunday

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The 3rd edition of ‘Overdrive 3.0 Battle of the Bands’ competition will be held at Siddhartha Hall here on Sunday.

Being organised by Mio-Management, the event will feature participation of 11 bands of the northeastern states.

Addressing a press conference at the APC here on Friday, Mio-Management CEO Tana Doni informed that the open-to-all band competition “breaks genre barriers and aims to celebrate the diverse music culture.”

“The competition will feature a total of 11 participants, including two bands from Nagaland, two from Assam, and the majority of seven bands from Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing genres such as Rout, Metal, Folk, and Hindi,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the competition, Doni said that “competition serves as a significant platform for aspiring musicians to showcase their talent, gain exposure, and connect with a wider audience.”

“It fosters healthy competition, encourages creativity, and promotes collaboration among artists. The competition also plays a crucial role in promoting local music scenes, discovering new talent, and building a vibrant music community,” Doni added.

Three prominent personalities – singer and songwriter Taba Chake, Rolling Stone India assistant editor Anurag Tagat, and Bangalore-based band Chaos’ lead guitarist Nihil NR – will be the judges of the competition.

The first prize winner will walk away with Rs 1 lakh, while the second and the third prize winners will get Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Apart from the competition, there will also be a live concert in the evening.

“In the evening, the top three winners of the competition will showcase their talents in a concert. They will have the privilege of opening for the guest band Apostasy and the headlining band Chaos. This exposure will undoubtedly elevate their profiles and pave the way for future successes in the music industry,” informed Mio-Management.

The organising team has extended invitations to the schools, seeking participation of students with the belief that “witnessing live performances by talented bands can inspire students to explore their own musical interests.

“This event will act as a catalyst for students’ artistic growth and development,” it said.