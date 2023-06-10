Manipur’s Naga MLAs say they should be consulted for any arrangement

DIMAPUR, 9 Jun: Manipur’s Naga MLAs on Friday said they wish that the current arrangement for Naga areas where autonomous councils exist should not be disturbed in any solution being worked out for the conflict-ridden state.

Ten Naga MLAs arrived here after meeting union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on 7 June.

“We have made no demand to the Centre, but in the event of any arrangement (for creating new administrative areas in line with demands by Kukis), Naga areas should not be touched as it will create more problems,” said Manipur’s Disaster Management Minister Awangbow Newmai.

Addressing reporters at Chumukedima, around 16 kms from here, the minister said that they told Shah that the Naga people should be consulted as they are part of an ongoing peace process with the Centre.

He said that the government assured the delegation that the three major communities in Manipur – Kukis, Meiteis and Nagas – will be consulted and consensus will be sought before arriving at any plan.

“Nagas are peace-loving people and we are against any kind of war. We also don’t want our neighbours to engage in a war. As legislators, we are trying our best to bring both the communities into an understanding, so that normalcy is restored in the state,” Newmai said.

Newmai expressed appreciation for Shah “for his prompt action to bring the situation in Manipur under control.” (PTI)