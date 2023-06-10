Nalo inaugurates heritage centre

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 9 Jun: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo inaugurated the Atu Leyu Heritage Centre and unveiled the Atu Leyu statue in Ywgw Yorlo in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

In his address to the public, the minister said that “every unit of clan-based society within the major community has a pivotal role in shaping the interests of the society,” and added that “every learned society having intellectual citizens should become the torchbearer for the greater interest of the society, the state and the nation.”

MLA Nyato Dukam urged the people to “encourage peace and harmony for the growth of the society.” He also urged the members of the society to “not dilute the ideology of the society with politics, which may ruin the development of the society.”

Dapojiro MLA Taniya Soki commended the Leyu Welfare Society for establishing the heritage centre, saying that “it will be a part of cultural preservation and promotion.”

Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Largi Rigia urged “every citizen in the society to come forward and render selfless service for the growth of the society as a whole.”

The programme was attended by representatives of various clan-based organisations, executive member of the TCS, and others.