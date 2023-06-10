Mein pays obeisance to Birsa Munda

LEKANG, 9 Jun: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday attended a programme organised at Kumar village here in Namsai district by the district unit of the All Adivasi Community of Arunachal Pradesh to mark the 123rd death anniversary of Birsa Munda – which is also observed as Saheed Diwas.

Along with others, the DCM offered floral tributes to the legendary leader who fought for the rights of the Adivasi community.

Addressing the gathering, Mein spoke about the “courage and sacrifice made by the great Birsa Munda, inspiring millions of Indians to this day,” and said that Munda “is a symbol of tribal unification, and his bravery and sacrifice are an inspiration for all of us.”

“His fight for the rights of tribal people and their freedom made a significant contribution towards freedom struggle and brought nationwide recognition to the participation of tribal people in the freedom movement,” the DCM said.

He informed that, “acknowledging the magnitude of the contributions made by the valiant freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared his birth anniversary, which falls on 15 November, to be commemorated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.”

Mein also dwelt on the wars fought by the tribal people of Arunachal – mainly the Anglo-Khamti war or the Khamti rebellion of 1839; the Anglo-Abor war stretching from 1858 to 1912 in four major incidents; and the Anglo-Wancho war or the Ninu massacre of 1875.

He said that “research scholars have identified 220 unsung heroes, martyrs and freedom fighters in Arunachal Pradesh so far.”

Birsa Munda was an Indian freedom fighter of the Munda tribe, who spearheaded the tribal religious millenarian movement during India’s fight for independence. The legendary figure achieved martyrdom at the age of 25 years on 9 June, 1900.

Among others, MP Tapir Gao, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA Jummum Ete Deori, and Namsai ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun attended the programme. (DCM’s PR Cell)