ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: Tadang Tadar of Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal in boxing in the 66th National School Games in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

He had beaten Anil Bhandari from Uttarakhand in the first round (pre-quarters), Basil M Baby from Kerala in the second round, and Bisho Rongkho of KVS in the quarterfinal, before losing to Rahul Kumar of Bihar in the semifinal.

In boxing, both the semifinalists are awarded bronze medals.